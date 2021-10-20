Benni McCarthy Drags His AmaZulu Players Despite Their Win Against Ts Galaxy

Coach Benni McCarthy was not happy with how AmaZulu played after they beat TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership

Most coaches would be happy with three points but McCarthy is more concerned about how his side played on the day

Not only did the legendary former striker slam his own players but he also took a dig at South African football as a whole

Usually when the team wins, it's a moment to rejoice for the coach but not for AmaZulu's Benni McCarthy. Coach McCarthy was not too thrilled after his charges grabbed all three points against TS Galaxy, stating that his players "overcomplicated" the game.

The task that McCarthy gave his players was easy - he told them to play simple football, but that's not what they did. Even though they got the crucial result they needed, McCarthy was not very happy with how they played the match.

"When you have a job to do, it’s very simple. I don’t understand how many times you have to tell players’ play simple," said McCarthy to SuperSport TV.

McCarthy thinks that South African footballers need to play more to their strengths, according to a report by The South African.

"Football is a complicated game because silly players want to make it complicated and do things that they are not accustomed to do. Messi and the best players in the world don’t do that," he said.

McCarthy did not only slam his players but theSouth African football landscape as a whole. He believes that the sooner players start playing their best, the better.

AmaZulu travels to the Democratic Republic of the Congo this weekend to face TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League, with their progression dependent on the outcome in Lubumbashi.

Benni McCarthy refrains from criticising match officials

Earlier, Briefly News reported that AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy decided to not criticise match officials after the game with Kaizer Chiefs which is something out of character for him. Instead, McCarthy chose to focus on his team's good performance despite the game ending 1-1.

After checking with his co-official, referee Jelly Chavani decided that AmaZulu defender Mbongeni Gumede had handled the ball inside the box. This gave Keagan Dolly the opportunity to tie the match and the spoils were shared.

Despite being visibly angered by the decision, McCarthy refused to criticise Chavani for fear of being sanctioned by the league's disciplinary committee according to IOL.

