Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is disappointed with how the fans have been treating him in the media lately

Mosimane missed out on two big titles recently and this resulted in fans calling for him to get sacked from his role

Legendary goalkeeper Ahmed Shobier shared that he had a conversation with Mosimane about the current situation

Pitso Mosimane is still feeling under pressure at Al Ahly despite winning back-to-back trophies not so long ago. The South African coach is reportedly heartbroken over the treatment he's received from fans, according to legendary goalkeeper Ahmed Shobier.

When 'Jingles' first arrived in Egypt, he made his mark and won the CAF Champions League. The following year, he did it again when Al Ahly faced Kaizer Chiefs in this year's final. Even though he's done well, some fans are still calling for him to be sacked.

Al Ahly have had some disappointments lately after losing out on the Egyptian Super Cup and the league. Fans are publicly calling for Pitso Mosimane to be replaced, according to The South African. Ahmed Shobier has had a word with Mosimane and he's disappointed.

"Pitso Mosimane told me that he was sad because of the media and public attack against him in the recent period and that his heart was broken because of the criticism," said Shobier, as quoted by KingFut.

Mosimane is hurt by the backlash from Al Ahly fans because he feels that he's done a good job of winning the Champions League twice after the club was without the title for many years.

"Pitso Mosimane confirmed that he respects everyone and there is no reason to criticise him and hopes that everyone will still have faith in him," said Shobier.

Al Ahly provides a crucial update on Pitso Mosimane's future at the club

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that despite media reports linking Pitso Mosimane with a move away from Al Ahly, the Red Devils have confirmed their coach is going nowhere.

Mosimane joined Ahly last year following a shocking departure from Mamelodi Sundowns. The former Bafana Bafana manager signed a two-year deal in Cairo and the club has shared an important update on their manager’s future.

‘Jingles’ is also reported to be happy with his current salary and he will stay put and at least finish his contract, which runs until the end of the 2021/22 season.

