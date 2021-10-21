The struggle continues for Orlando Pirates who are now four games without a win in the DStv Premiership league

Pirates played to a goalless draw against Maritzburg United and co-coach Fadlu Davids was disappointed with the result

The Bucs are without some key players and are also struggling to convert their chances when it comes to scoring goals

Orlando Pirates struggled to score the chances they had created in their recent match against Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership. The match ended in a goalless draw, meaning Orlando Pirates are now four matches in a row without a win.

Not only are the Bucs without a victory in recent weeks, but they've also struggled to score goals. The club is currently without a set head coach, with Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi working as co-coaches in the interim.

Davids was frustrated with the draw and hoped that Orlando Pirates would learn from the experience and bury their chances, according to The South African.

"Quite disappointing in the first half not to take advantage of the opportunities we created. Of course, on the other hand, you have to give credit to the opponent for their defensive display," said Davids to SuperSport TV.

Davids complimented Maritzburg United for being tight at the back and spoke about how it was difficult for them to break through their defence.

The interim coach also didn't want to spend too much time talking about the key players that were missing for the team on the day.

“We don’t really want to complain about our players that are not available. We want to put the trust in the players that are available. Of course the line-ups are changing because of CAF last week," said Davids.

Vincent Pule suffers season-ending injury and Mzansi is disappointed

In other Orlando Pirates news, Briefly News reported that fans are reeling at the news that one of their stars, Vincent Pule, faces a dim injury prospect. The star forward picked up the injury while on national duty with Bafana Bafana ahead of the World Cup qualifiers match against Ethiopia.

Pirates confirmed earlier that Pule suffered a Grade III tear to the quadricep and could be out for up to 12 weeks to nurse the injury.

Pule is the latest Pirates player to suffer an injury setback after another forward, Thembinkosi Lorch, was ruled out of action for three to four months in September.

