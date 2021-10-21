It took the intervention of several stewards to get hold of the pitch invader who made his way into the turf as Ronaldo celebrated

Moments earlier, Ronaldo had just scored a winner for Man United to inspire his side to a thrilling comeback

The forward took his celebrations to the cameras at full-time and was unaware a determined fan was heading his way in the background

Man United's Champions League clash with Atalanta was marked with terrifying scenes at full-time after a pitch invader made his way to the stadium and grabbed a piece of Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo was grabbed by a pitch invader after inspiring Manchester United to a stunning comeback win. Photo: Virgin Media Sport.

Source: UGC

The incident happened after Ronaldo scored a late winner for United to inspire his side to a 3-2 epic comeback against the Italian side.

The Portuguese talisman planted home a trademark last-gasp header to complete United's incredible turnaround at Old Trafford.

United had earlier in the first half gone two goals down before Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire netted to cancel the double.

But it was Ronaldo's decisive goal that sent the Theatre of Dreams into raptures, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner screamed into a television camera.

He appeared oblivious to the fact a determined fan had made his way to the pitch and headed his way.

Footages from the incident showed the fan in question grab Ronaldo's shirt from behind, leaving the United ace startled.

It took the intervention of a group of fleet-footed stewards to arrest the situation as they dragged him to the ground.

Ronaldo went on to applaud the home fans before making his way down the tunnel and back to the dressing room.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old is understood to have been desperate to prove his doubters wrong after an underwhelming performance during the Red Devils' 4-2 weekend defeat against Leicester City.

He will be looking to continue his heroics on Sunday, October 24, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wards take on rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

