Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were both in action as Chelsea hammered Malmo 4-0 in the Champions League

However, the Blues' celebrations were punctuated with a cloud of panic and fear after the duo picked injuries during the encounter

Lukaku is understood to have twisted his ankle, while Werner had a hamstring strain

It remains unclear when the duo will be available, with Thomas Tuchel revealing they will be out for some time

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the pair of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner face some time on the sidelines after they hobbled off while in action against Malmo.

Chelsea's celebrations were punctuated with a cloud of panic and fear after the duo picked injuries during the encounter.

Source: Getty Images

Lukaku, who has been in woeful form in recent weeks was hoping to find his scoring boots against the Swedish minnows during the Wednesday, October 20, Champions League cracker.

However, things did not pan out in his favour as he was forced off alongside fellow striker Werner after the two picked injuries in their 4-0 comfortable win.

The pair is now likely to miss several fixtures according to Tuchel in what will be undoubtedly a major blow for the Blues.

Tuchel revealed Lukaku injured his ankle while Werner had a hamstring and will be out for "some days."

"Romelu twisted his ankle with the foul in the box, Timo has a hamstring injury. It will take a while for both of them. They will be out for some matches," The Sun quoted the German boss saying.

"I don't regret it. It was the moment to give him [Lukaku] confidence. Things like this can happen, it is bad luck," he added.

Lukaku picked his injury after Danish star Nielsen who lunged in as he attempt to stop the Belgian forward.

The Chelsea ace crumbled to the ground and was unable to get up, leading to his substitution.

Jorginho scored twice from the spot during the encounter, adding to Andreas Christensen's opener and Kai Havertz's 48th-minute strike to help Chelsea secure a 4-0 win.

The huge victory leaves the Blues second on Group H with six points, three behind leaders Juventus who have won all three of their opening matches.

Antonio Conte claims Chelsea do not know how To use Romelu Lukaku

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Antonio Conte has sensationally claimed Chelsea do not know how to tactically use Romelu Lukaku to their advantage.

Lukaku rejoined the Blues in the summer for a club-record fee of £98million from Inter Milan. The Belgian had an impressive start to life in his second spell with the west Londoners, scoring four goals in his first four games.

However, Conte, who revived Lukaku's career at Inter believes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has not quite figured on how to get the best out of the former Man United forward.

According to the Italian manager, there is more to come from Lukaku, but only if the Blues use him differently.

