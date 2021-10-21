Gerard Pique is now the highest scoring defender in Champions League historu

His goal on Wednesday was enough to see off Dynamo Kiev for Barcelona’s first win in the competition this season

Among those who celebrated his feat was his wife Shakira, who shared a cute message on her social media

Pique and Shakira have been together for over 10 years and have two sons

Pop singer Shakira was a proud wifey after her hubby Gerard Pique’s heroics in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Gerard Pique is the Champions League's highest-scoring defender with 16 goals. Image: Alex Caparros.

Barcelona faced Dynamo Kiev in an interesting clash in a do-or-die fixture, after failing to pick points in their opening Group E fixtures.

Going into the game, the Catalans found themselves in unfamiliar territory with no goals and no points in the Champions League.

Things are not going too well for Ronald Koeman’s side domestically either, as they sit seventh in La Liga, five points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

When the game against Kiev got underway, Barcelona found the all-important goal through Gerard Pique, who latched onto a cross in the 37th minute to give his side a deserved lead on the night.

The goal was the only one of the day for Barcelona and was enough to give them their first Champions League points of the season, but for Pique, it bore more personal significance.

For one thing, the strike took his tally in Champions League goals to 16, meaning he is the highest-scoring defender in the competition’s history, along with the legendary Roberto Carlos.

Another little-known stat after Pique’s goal is the fact that it made him the oldest Barcelona player to ever score in the Champions League, surpassing Sylvinho.

And it seems Pique’s lover Shakira is well aware of her hubby’s career as she took to social media to flaunt his milestone.

“The defender with the most goals in the history of the Champions League. This man is on fire,” Shakira shared on her social media.

Man United vs Atalanta: Red Devils stage Epic comeback to secure vital Champions League win

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Man United vs Atalanta Group F Champions League clash saw the Red Devils end their disappointing run of results to secure a 3-2 crucial win over the Serie A side.

United were looking to return to winning ways against the Italian giants after hitting a rough patch in recent weeks.

However, they had to come from two goals down to secure the vital win in front of their fans, with Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo inspiring the epic comeback during the Wednesday night, October 20, encounter.

The hosts trailed their visitors 2-0 by the half-hour mark, with Mario Pasalic scoring the opener in the 15th minute with a clinical finish.

Merih Demiral doubled the advantage in the 28th minute, rising higher than Maguire and Luke Shaw to plant home a powerful header.

The second half of the match saw the home side gather their arsenal ready for an onslaught, with Rashford pulling one back for his side in the 53rd minute after Bruno Fernandes laid it on the plate for him.

