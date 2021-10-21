Spectacular: Mamelodi Sundowns Coach Manqoba Mngqithi Praises Hardworking Team

Manqoba Mngqithi is thrilled with how his team managed to grab a win against Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership

The club was feeling a little overworked after being in Congo over the weekend but did their best to get a positive result

Mngqithi praised the team for their hard work and Mamelodi Sundowns are still unbeaten in the league

Mamelodi Sundowns remain unbeaten in the DStv Premiership and clinched a 1-0 win against Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership yesterday. Masandawana are serious about their title defence and no team has been able to break them down yet.

Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is super proud of his team for grabbing yet another win in the league, keeping them comfortably sitting at the top of the league. In the process, Sundowns have kept another clean sheet, showing that their defence still remains the best in the league.

"We've always known it's not going to be an easy one, we're playing against a team that has not played in a very long time," said Mnqithi as quoted by KickOff.

"But credit must also be given to the boys, I think first-half we had a very good shout for a penalty, which we did not get," Mnqithi told SuperSport TV.

Mngqithi was not too cut up about the penalty and said that referees are humans who make mistakes too. He praised the team for grabbing the win despite having been in Congo a few days ago. The co-coach said that his players were "on fire".

"And we were not as fresh for a team that only arrived on Monday from Congo, the boys I think worked very hard. Khuliso Mudau was outstanding, I was not surprised he became Man of the Match," said Mngqithi.

