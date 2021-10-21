A Look at the Season So Far: Comparison of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have both had tough starts to the season and Briefly News takes a look at how the clubs have done so far. Even though Kaizer Chiefs signed a host of players during the transfer window, the results are still not coming as expected.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have been at the top of their game in South African football for years but in recent times, not so much. This season seems to be the same story for the clubs, with unconvincing starts to the season for both.

Briefly News makes a quick analysis on how the clubs have done this season and how many wins they've collected. We also take a look at where the clubs are in the league standings.

The rivalry between Soweto clubs Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is a big one in South African football. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs

Expectations were high for Kaizer Chiefs this season. After making it to the CAF Champions League final and not winning, it was a chance of redemption for the Soweto club. During the transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs made it a mission to sign more players and so they did.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Their marquee signing was Keagan Dolly and fans thought this would signal a change of fortunes. Unfortunately, Kaizer Chiefs are nowhere near the top of the log with just two wins in the season so far. They are in 9th position according to The South African.

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates weren't expected to dominate the league as much as Chiefs were but their season has also had a disappointing start. The positive thing is that they are above their bitter Soweto rivals in the league, sitting at 6th on the log.

The Bucs have drawn four of their matches and have only collected two wins as well. They also brought in a few signings but the departure of Josef Zinnbauer might've disrupted things according to News24.

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids frustrated with lack of wins

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates struggled to score the chances they had created in their recent match against Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership. The match ended in a goalless draw, meaning Orlando Pirates are now four matches in a row without a win.

Not only are the Bucs without a victory in recent weeks, but they've also struggled to score goals. The club is currently without a set head coach, with Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi working as co-coaches in the interim.

Davids was frustrated with the draw and hoped that Orlando Pirates would learn from the experience and bury their chances.

"Quite disappointing in the first half not to take advantage of the opportunities we created," he said.

Source: Briefly.co.za