Improvement: Bafana Bafana Climb Up 7 Places in the FIFA World Rankings

Bafana Bafana are surely flying high after their FIFA rankings improved and they now have a better standing

A convincing World Cup qualifying run under coach Hugo Broos has revived the team into something totally new

Hugo Broos however is disappointed with how FIFA does not allow more African teams to play in the World Cup

Things are looking up for Bafana Bafana as the national team has climbed up a whopping 7 places in the FIFA rankings. Since coach Hugo Broos has come into his role, the national team has improved immensely and have had an impressive run in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana played to a goalless draw against Zimbabwe before grabbing an inspiring 1-0 win against Ghana. The team then grabbed back to back wins against Ethiopia, keeping them at the top of Group G, with the chances of qualifying for the next round still alive.

Bafana Bafana are now ranked 66th in the world according to a report by News24. Broos and his men will be back in action in November for the final two matches of the first round of the World Cup qualifiers.

Hugo Broos has done a great job of leading the team this far but has aired his frustrations about Africa not having enough places in the World Cup according to The South African.

“It is not fair, it is easier for good teams in Europe to qualify for the World Cup than (good teams) in Africa. You already have eight good teams there! I hope for 2026 this will change … it is a pity they have waited so long to do that because Africa deserves more teams," said Broos.

Matthew Booth speaks to Briefly News about the new and improved Bafana Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana are looking like a well-oiled machine and the country is loving their newfound form. It seemed like all hope was lost for the national team a few months ago but a quick rebuild by Hugo Broos has lifted the spirits of many citizens.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, former Bafana Bafana player Matthew Booth details how he feels about the current performances and if the team can go any further in the competition.

"First of all, we need to give credit to Broos for picking a very young team. Every coach has a different opinion, football is very subjective so what I see is not necessarily going to be what he sees and I think as football fans and pundits, we need to accept that," said Booth.

