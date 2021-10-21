Ballin': Royal AM Owner Shauwn Mkhize Shows Off R2 Million BMW Wheels

It looks like Shauwn Mkhize has purchased another luxury vehicle and she is showing it off on social media. The Royal AM owner is one of Mzansi's finest and flexed a sexy BMW on the timeline, serving super soft life goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize is serving luxury goals all over again and this time it's with a classy BMW ride that left all her followers envious. MaMkhize took to to social media to encourage talk about her excitement about basketball but turned heads instead.

In the background of her lovely photo sits a BMW M850i Coupe which is worth just under R2 million. Not only was the car looking amazing but MaMkhize also looked lavish as she posed with her Christian Dior luggage. She captioned her post:

"Thought of the day: I’m finally at a place where I understand what true happiness is. It is not something that comes in a bottle that you can buy from a store, nor is it something that you can find outside of yourself. Happiness comes from deep within and it’s based on your OWN actions."

Mzansi social media users were loving MaMkhize's post and sent her lovely messages in the comments section. Check some out them out below:

pressplaysa said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"But remember Woolies water had that bottled happiness thing or it was just a scam?"

lungisani1500 commented:

"Hoo I'm so happy for you dear, just keep that fire."

mgogozi said:

"I heard someone saying you want a Ben 10. Here I am."

wolf3za commented:

"Do you even know how many cars you have? Or they just keep coming."

Shauwn Mkhize is living large and has purchased another fancy BMW to add to her collection. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Andile Mpisane poses with a R10 million Rolls Royce vehicle

In related news, Briefly News reported that Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is not a stranger to the luxury life and is serving major soft life goals with his latest flex on Instagram.

Andile is loving life with his new Rolls Royce - and this adds to the lovely cars that he already has in his garage.

The car is worth a staggering R10 million and he's looking great while he poses next to it. Shauwn Mkhize's son lives soft as many on the social media streets know but it looks like he's taken it to a totally new level.

Andile and his mother made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the weekend when they brought cold hard cash to the pitch. They were planning on rewarding their players but many thought it was in bad taste.

Source: Briefly.co.za