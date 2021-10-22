Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo has urged his teammates not to give up after their Champions League win over Atalanta

The forward scored the winning goal as they ended up beating the Serie A side 3-2 after regulation period

Ronaldo took to social media to express satisfaction while trying to boost the confidence of his colleagues

Cristiano Ronaldo's 81st minute header was all Manchester United needed to complete their dramatic comeback win over Atalanta at Old Trafford.

Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral gave the visitors the lead in the 15th and 28th minutes respectively.

But that was not enough to earn them a win as a goal each from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo helped the home team turn the game entirely around.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating his goal in Man United's crucial win over Atalanta. Photo by Naomi Baker

The drama came when the Portuguese grabbed the winner with nine minutes left to play in the encounter as they claim their second group game this campaign according to Mirror UK.

And after the hard-fought win, Ronaldo took to his social media platform with over 300 million followers, saying:

"Yes! The Theater Of Dreams is on fire! We are alive! We are Man. United and we never give up! This is Old Trafford!"

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's men currently sit at the summit of the Group F table with six points after three games and they will hope to maintain the momentum all through the group stage.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has scored three goals in three Champions League appearances this campaign and with his form, he has the chance to score more before the season ends.

Cristiano Ronaldo pose for pictures with fans

