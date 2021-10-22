Defender Thabani Austin Dube Demands More Playing Time From Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabani Austin Dube is looking forward to playing more games for his new club

The player joined Amakhosi during the off-season to strengthen the lacklustre defence and bring more options

Dube is looking forward to playing more games and learning more from his partnership with Eric Mathoho

Kaizer Chiefs signed Thabani Austin Dube from Richards Bay FC in the GladAfrica Championship and it's only now that he's starting to play more games. At the beginning of the season, Dube was starting on the bench but he's had a change of fortunes.

It looks like Stuart Baxter is ready to give Dube a chance to show what he's made of. Dube started in the 4-0 thrashing of Chippa United and put up an impressive defensive display on the day. He's now hoping to build on the momentum and play more games for Kaizer Chiefs.

"I still need more games to get where I want to be and where I used to be actually. So, up to now, I think I have done well but then I need to improve obviously," said Dube according to KickOff.

Dube has been partnering Eric Mathoho in the heart of the defence and is enjoying it so far, it's also a chance for him to learn more because of Mathoho's experience.

"With the experience that he has he helps me a lot. All the centrebacks, the back four and all defenders, I learn a lot every day, so I think it has been a great partnership," he said.

Dube was recently snubbed by Bafana Bafana but has expressed that he is going to use that as a learning curve according to SowetanLIVE.

Keagan Dolly believes Kaizer Chiefs are coming back stronger

In other Kaizer Chiefs news, Briefly News reported that Keagan Dolly thinks that Kaizer Chiefs are only at the beginning and better results will be coming their way soon. Amakhosi recently beat Chippa United 4-0 in the DStv Premiership and are flying high.

The club is hoping that their good run can continue and it's not just a one-match wonder. Dolly joined Kaizer Chiefs towards the end of the transfer window and it took some time for him to be a regular starter.

Soon, he got himself into tip-top shape and is now a crucial member of the squad after coming back from playing football overseas.

Now that Kaizer Chiefs have finally picked up a convincing win after a string of unimpressive results, Dolly says that it's only the beginning for his good form and there's more to come, according to a report by KickOff.

