The Parkers: Bernard Parker’s Wholesome Relationship With Beautiful Wife Wendy

Bernard Parker loves showing off his wife Wendy on social media and fans are curious about their relationship. Briefly News takes a look at their relationship over the years and how they became one of Mzansi's hottest couples.

Bernard Parker who is a professional footballer for Kaizer Chiefs loves showing off his lovely wife Wendy on social media and their family life. The lovely couple has been together for over a decade and serve couple goals on a regular basis on Instagram.

Mzansi footballers love showing off their "WAGs" (wives and girlfriends) online but Wendy Parker is one of the better-known ladies of the DStv Premiership. She's a mother to two boys and is a lover of fitness according to her bio on Instagram.

Bernard Parker and his beautiful wife Wendy are also a very stylish couple. Image: @bernard_parker_25

According to KickOff, Bernard and Wendy have been married since the early 2010s and have been together ever since. As Parker is in the later stages of his career, he's been more of a family man and fans love keeping up with the Parkers.

Their love story has been going on for just over 15 years, sources claim that their relationship started in 2005 according to Buzz South Africa. They had a small but glamourous wedding in 2012 which was attended by 170 guests.

Their sons are named Storm and Skye, they also feature on Bernard Parker's Instagram account, showing just how dedicated to his family he is. The Parkers' marriage has been through their own fair share of ups and downs like any other but they have remained strong over the years.

It's quite clear that the couple takes their vows seriously and they are one of the most powerful celebrity couples in Mzansi.

