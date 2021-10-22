Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is being vocal about football on the Twitter timeline again

The coach analysed the European game and complimented it, while Mzansi started to make some comparisons

Many Mzansi football fans feel that the standard of South African football is below the European benchmark

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena is very vocal on the timeline when it comes to football. This time, the coach has decided to talk about his thoughts on European football and he started a discussion on how South African football compares.

"The level of football being played in Europe currently is extremely scary... Unbelievably top-level technical execution, consistently, with clear schemes under sustained match intensity... Ridiculous," said Mokwena.

It's obvious that Mokwena watches a lot of European football, as he's even gone as far as comparing his team to European teams and footballers. He's even compared his centre-backs to the top Italian greats.

South African football fans then started sharing their thoughts too and a discussion took place. Check out some of the differing reactions below:

@Mivusiwe said:

"What will it take for SA players to attain those levels!? We now have similar resources at our disposal. What's stopping us from reaching those levels?"

@Masheladingaka commented:

"We don`t have to attain their levels. We just have to play our way. Why do we all have to be like them Europeans."

@deyi_Mcebisi said:

"And the teams over there are so evenly matched in terms of quality, unlike here in SA where we now know who's gonna win the league next year."

@BhutLudwe commented:

"I don’t even remember the last time I watched a PSL game, it’s so PAP, I’m sorry to say this."

Manqoba Mngqithi praises his hardworking Mamelodi Sundowns team

In other Mamelodi Sundowns news, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns remain unbeaten in the DStv Premiership and clinched a 1-0 win against Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership yesterday.

Masandawana are serious about their title defence and no team has been able to break them down yet. Co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is super proud of his team for grabbing yet another win in the league, keeping them comfortably sitting at the top of the league.

In the process, Sundowns have kept another clean sheet, showing that their defence still remains the best in the league.

"We've always known it's not going to be an easy one, we're playing against a team that has not played in a very long time," said Mnqithi as quoted by KickOff.

