Mauro Icardi is now on the verge of leaving Paris Saint-Germain after fallen out with Lionel Messi at the French side

The striker is said not to be happy with him not being called to the Argentina national team for the past three years

And the former Inter Milan man sees Lionel Messi as the reason he has not played for Argentina since 2018

Few months after joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer which stunned all football fans in the world, Lionel Messi is reportedly having issues with Mauro Icardi at the French giants.

Spending 21 years at the Nou Camp, Lionel Messi's departure came as a shock to many considering what he achieved with Barcelona.

However, Lionel Messi never wanted to leave the Spanish side during the summer transfer window, but Barcelona chiefs were unable to register the Argentine due to their financial problems.

Lionel Messi and Mauro Icardi in training. Image: Aurelien Meunier

Even though Lionel Messi is yet to score a League goal at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine looks to have settled down well at the club and has scored three goals in the Champions League.

According to the report on Sportsbible and El Nacional, one man at PSG who is not cool with Lionel Messi's presence is his fellow countryman Mauro Icardi.

Mauro Icardi's tense relationship with Lionel Messi is said to be causing divide at Paris Saint-Germain and the former Inter Milan star could be sold in January 2022

The report added that Mauro Icardi is of the opinion that Lionel Messi is the main reason he has not played for the national team in the last three years.

International friendly against Mexico in 2018 was the last game Mauro Icardi played for the Argentine national team and he has not featured ever since then.

As things stand, Mauro Icardi could be sold to Barcelona next year with PSG interested in bringing Sergio Aguero to France.

