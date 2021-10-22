Hebanna: Nota Baloyi Claims He Spoke to Slain Senzo Meyiwa the Day He Died

South African musician Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has broken silence on his final meeting with former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa

Baloyi says he saw the ex-Orlando Pirates netminder, Meyiwa, at a concert at Dorothy Nyembe Park and they had a brief chat

Social media users are responding to the news Nota shared on his social media pages, saying the baller's family deserves justice

South African musician Nota Baloyi has made a big claim on his social media pages. The Mzansi musician says he had a chat with slain Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa on the day he was gunned down.

Baloyi headed to Twitter to share this news and says it’s an injustice to the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s family that the case is still unresolved seven years later. Meyiwa was shot and killed in Vosloorus, Ekruhuleni on 26 October, 2014.

Looking at his lengthy posts on Twitter, Nota says he saw the former Buccaneers skipper at Dorothy Nyembe Park at a concert and had a chat as the mother of his child, Kelly Khumalo, was performing on stage.

Nota Baloyi shares his final chat with Senzo Meyiwa

Baloyi's tweet has attracted massive media attention - Briefly News also looks at the reactions. Nota wrote on social media:

“I spoke to Senzo Meyiwa the day he was killed. We were at Dorothy Nyembe Park at a CanDo concert. We weren’t even getting paid for that show but there was an entire tour & we wanted in on it. His baby mamma was on stage & I stood with him to watch & chat as we were going up next.

“It’s been almost 7 years since & I’m still triggered by the unsolved case. The fact that police are investigating a hit but no mastermind has been arrested, proves to me that the life of a black man has no value. You could captain Pirates & Bafana Bafana & still die like a dog…

“There’s also a part of me that believes that had he been faithful to his wife & respected his family, he’d still be alive today… Either way, he didn’t deserve to die in a dingy house without a gate in Vosloorus. He’d accomplished too much to perish in such pathetic circumstances!”

Also known as ‘Nzori’ in football circles, Meyiwa was shot and killed in what looked like a robbery while visiting Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus.

