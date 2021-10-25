Solskjaer Breaks Silence After Man United's Humbling by Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under increasing pressure to quit as Man United boss after leading the club to a series of disappointing results

United's weekend heavy defeat in the hands of rivals Liverpool leaves the Norwegian staring at an uncertain future as the club's manager

A number of fans have already taken to social media demanding the sacking of the club legend, claiming he is not the right man for the job

However, the Norwegian has hinted he is not keen to back down even as he looks to steer his team back to winning ways

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has broken his silence in the wake of Man United's 5-0 humiliating defeat against Liverpool.

Solskjaer has been under increasing pressure to quit as Man United boss after leading the club to a series of disappointing results. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

United, who have endured a rough patch in recent weeks were completely outplayed at Old Trafford as they were condemned to one of their worst defeats in recent history.

Metro UK reports the comprehensive defeat will undoubtedly leave Solskjaer under increasing pressure to quit having struggled to post favourable results since the start of the season.

The Red Devils are yet to win any title since Solskjaer took over as manager, but the Norwegian has maintained he will not back down from his role as boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I have come too far, we have come too far as a group. We are too close to give up now," Solskjaer said.

"It is going to be a difficult one. The players will be low but there’s loads of characters there. We know we are rock bottom, we can’t feel any worse than this. Let’s see where we take it," he added.

Speaking on his side's loss, Solskjaer admitted his charges were not good enough, observing United made glaring mistakes that saw them punished.

"We were not good enough individually and as a team, can’t give a team like Liverpool those chances but unfortunately we did," he noted

United will be back in action on Saturday, October 30, against Tottenham Hotspur who are equally in poor shape despite showing flashes of brilliance earlier in the season.

Having suffered defeats in their respective fixtures, both teams will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

Man United fans storm out of Old Trafford

Earlier, our trusted Kenyan source TUKO.co.ke reported Man United supporters could hardly see out the rest of their encounter against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Hundreds of fans were pictured storming out of the Theatre of Dreams at half-time during their humiliation in the hands of rivals Liverpool.

At the time, the Red Devils were trailing their visitors by four goals which included two from Mohamed Salah who later in the second half added a third.

Source: Briefly.co.za