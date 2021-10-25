Bernard Parker showed that he still has great ability after scoring a brace against SuperSport United in the league

Stuart Baxter sang Parker's praises and is happy that he is there to be an example to the younger players in the squad

Kaizer Chiefs are looking like a better team after having a really lacklustre start to the DStv Premiership season

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs seem to be picking up their form and have secured yet another victory in the DStv Premiership. Amakhosi beat Kaitano Tembo's SuperSport United 2-1 and it was a brace from Bernard Parker that stole the show on Sunday evening.

Kaizer Chiefs fans have been complaining about Parker for some time, especially after he had an underwhelming spell last season. However, he's shown that he is still capable of playing well and Stuart Baxter is praising him for his efforts.

Bernard Parker scored a brace against SuperSport United and was the Man of the Match. Image: @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

"Without wanting to sound like I’m having a swipe at anybody, I just think we're living and playing football in a time where it's all about quick fixes and instant success," said Baxter, according to KickOff.

Baxter added that there are people who have been criticising Parker for a long time and he's glad that he's been able to prove them wrong. The coach is glad that the other players can look up to Parker as an example.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"He got the goals that won us the three points and who is an absolute glowing example of the sort of players that we want to produce in South Africa," said Baxter, IOL reports.

"He’s hardworking, humble, a good team player and responsible in society and for that reason, and that reason alone, Parker is worth a place in Kaizer Chiefs," he added.

Bernard Parker's wholesome relationship with his wife Wendy

In other Bernard Parker news, Briefly News reported that Bernard Parker, who is a professional footballer for Kaizer Chiefs, loves showing off his lovely wife Wendy on social media and their family life.

The lovely couple has been together for over a decade and serve couple goals on a regular basis on Instagram.

Mzansi footballers love showing off their 'WAGs' (wives and girlfriends) online but Wendy Parker is one of the better-known ladies of the DStv Premiership. She's a mother of two boys and is a lover of fitness, according to her bio on Instagram.

According to KickOff, Bernard and Wendy have been married since the early 2010s and have been together ever since. As Parker is in the later stages of his career, he's been more of a family man and fans love keeping up with the Parkers.

Source: Briefly.co.za