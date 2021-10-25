Soweto club Orlando Pirates have gone on to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup after a 1-0 victory in the competition

Happy Jele found the back of the net for the club with a towering header but Pirates fans are not entirely convinced

Some believe that the performance was not good enough for the team to be successful in the African competition

Orlando Pirates have advanced to the next round of the CAF Confederations Cup and their fans reacted to the news on social media. The Bucs won 1-0 in their encounter against Diables Noirs and it was a goal from Happy Jele that got them through.

Sometimes in sports, the most important thing is getting the result and getting the job done. This is exactly what Orlando Pirates did in the game by scoring early and holding on until the end of the match to get the results.

Usually, fans get excited when their favourite team wins but Orlando Pirates fans were not entirely convinced by the performance over the weekend. Check out some of the reactions below:

@SbuMasang said:

"You won't go far with this kind of performance."

@thabiisomaredi commented:

"I'm still not convinced."

@ndusibeko7 said:

"We should push to get this club sold before things get worse. I appreciate what the Iron Duke has done but clearly, time is up for him now."

@RichardBongani7 commented:

"Let's make Happy Jele our number 9 once and for all."

@Thopzin said:

"How I wish we had lost as we need to focus on the local league and rediscover ourselves. I am glad that we won though because it gives boys the confidence that they so need."

Orlando Pirates have been struggling to score more goals

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates struggled to score the chances they had created in their recent match against Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership. The match ended in a goalless draw, meaning Orlando Pirates were four matches in a row without a win.

Not only were the Bucs without a victory in recent weeks, but they've also struggled to score goals. The club is currently without a set head coach, with Fadlu Davids and Mandla Ncikazi working as co-coaches in the interim.

Davids was frustrated with the draw and hoped that Orlando Pirates would learn from the experience and bury their chances, according to The South African. The pressure is still on for the Soweto club to bury their chances in football matches.

