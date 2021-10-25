Jomo Sono has not been able to get the desired results with his team Jomo Cosmos and the fans have had enough

Jomo Sono decided to coach his own club but the team hasn't been doing well in recent years, leading to their relegation

If Jomo Cosmos don't start getting good results and winning, they will be at risk of being relegated once again

Jomo Cosmos have been without a win in the GladAfrica Championship and the club's chances of returning to the top flight are becoming slimmer. With nine games played, Jomo Cosmos has won none, drawn three and lost six matches.

Jomo Cosmos are now at the bottom of the GladAfrica Championship standings and will be facing a relegation battle soon if they do not pick up any points. The club used to be a force to be reckoned with in the PSL but are no longer feared due to a terrible decline.

After Jomo Cosmos lost once again in the Championship to JDR Stars at the Tsakane Stadium, fans were frustrated and many think that Jomo Sono should step down as the coach. Check out the reactions below:

@chidas_k said:

"Bra J doesn't have to be so greedy, let him hire a coach and that team will be more successful."

@StevyDlz commented:

"This has been long coming for Cosmos. We deeply love and respect ntate Sono the trouble maker but it's time he accepted that modern football is way too different from the philosophy of their era."

@Tom47096338 said:

"He's got no chance. The current group of football chairmans are rich and the game has become lucrative, new teams can afford to buy decent players in the market. So Bra J who still believes in developing players has almost no chance."

@Bongani20994708 commented:

"Jomo Cosmos must fire Jomo."

