Bastian Schweinsteiger has explained that he got an apology from Jose Mourinho for demoting him at Old Trafford

The former Germany international did not have active playing time under Jose Mourinho who forced him to the Under 23 team at Man United

Schweinsteiger was one of the best central midfielders during his active time as he won the World Cup with Germany in 2014

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Bastian Schweinsteiger has stated emphatically that Jose Mourinho tendered an apology to him for the way he was treated at Manchester United when the Portuguese arrived as manager.

Before the former Germany international retired from football, he joined Manchester United in 2015 after leaving German giants Bayern Munich where he actually made his name in the game.

And during his first season as a Manchester United player, it was Louis van Gaal who was the manager at Old Trafford and Bastian enjoyed active playing time.

Former Man United star Bastian Schweinsteiger. Photo by Harry Langer

Source: UGC

Under Louis van Gaal in the Premier League, Bastian Schweinsteiger played 31 games netting only one goal for Manchester United before the Dutch manager left.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

And what happened after Gaal's departure?

Following the departure of Gaal at Manchester United, Mourinho was appointed as the coach of Manchester United and Bastian Schweinsteiger was demoted to the Under 23 team according to the report on Manchester Evening and Mirror.

Bastian Schweinsteiger's reaction about Mourinho

"I didn't play a lot under Mourinho, unfortunately, but I still respect him. He's a great manager who has won a lot of trophies. It was a weird and difficult situation, he never really explained to me why.

"I don't think it was his personal opinion. At the end of the day, he apologised to me and said it was a big mistake. It was just too late. The decision, I think, was made before he actually arrived."

Jose Mourinho Discloses Why Memphis Depay Failed at Manchester United

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho explained the major rationale he feels made Dutch striker Memphis Depay to fail at Old Trafford before he moved to Lyon.

In 2015 when Memphis Depay was signed by Manchester United, the thought of all the Red Devils' fans was that he would shine and make superb contributions at the club which never happened.

Playing 53 games, Depay was able to score seven goals for Manchester United before leaving the Premier League giants after 18 months.

Source: Briefly.co.za