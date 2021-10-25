Ole Solskjaer posed for photos with Manchester United fans after their big defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah was very impressive scoring hat-trick for the Anfield landlords against Manchester United

Solskjaer is now under serious pressure to keep his job at Manchester United following the defeat to Liverpool

Ole Solskjaer still took the time at Old Trafford to take picture with some Manchester United fans after his wards' embarrassing 5-0 defeat in the Premier League against Liverpool.

One would have thought that the Norwegian manager would walk straight to his car after the game, but he still attended to some Manchester United fans who wanted to take pictures with him according to the report on Sportbible and Gimesport.

Sunday evening was a bad day in the office for Ole Solskjaer as Manchester United coach as his wards were taught a good football lesson by Jurgen Klopp and his men.

Man United manager Ole Solskjaer speaking to the press. Image: Charlotte Tattersall

Source: Getty Images

Coming back to beat Atalanta in their last game before facing Liverpool, Manchester United fans were expecting a good result from their players against the Reds, but they disappointed.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were not allowed to play their game by Liverpool players who were everywhere on the pitch.

Who are the scorers for Liverpool?

Naby Keita scored the first goal for Liverpool in the 5th minute, Diogo Jota added the second goal in the 13th minute before Mohamed Salah added two more going into the dressing room.

The Egypt international scored his third goal in the 50th minute as Liverpool went on to win the Premier League tie.

