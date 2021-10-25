Manchester United's embarrassing loss to Liverpool has led to fans making suggestions about possibly getting a new coach

A South African fan suggested that Pitso Mosimane of Al Ahly would be the perfect man for the English Premier League side

Other social media users had comments about the situation and there were different opinions about the suggestion

Manchester United was beaten 5-0 at Old Trafford by Liverpool and it was surely an embarrassing result for the Red Devils. Fans all over the world are frustrated with the results and even some South Africans are too.

The Premier League result has been trending on social media and a Mzansi fan made a suggestion about the coaching situation at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the current coach but many are calling for him to be sacked. The fan posted a picture of Pitso Mosimane and wrote:

"The only coach that can take Manchester United forward with that Squad..."

Pitso Mosimane would the perfect coach for Manchester United, according to some Mzansi fans. Image: Mohamed Farag - FIFA/FIFA

The fan was clearly suggesting that the end of Manchester United's woes will only come if Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was hired in Ole's place. The post soon started trending and fans reacted. Check out some of the comments below:

@RokusUncle said:

"If given a chance this man can be successful in Europe, he can sure do better than Ole and Arteta with the squads they have."

@wandile_md commented:

"This post deserves at least 2 million likes, maybe our dreams as Africans can be answered."

@MpinaTs said:

"Pitso would turn that league into a farmer's league."

@SiveleleMafu commented:

"That would be the worst decision ever."

@michael_kaniel said:

"Facts are boring because nobody wants to hear them."

@ManThuto1 commented:

"But jealous people of our own country won't see that."

Fans are calling for Jomo Sono to step down as coach of Jomo Cosmos

In other football news, Briefly News reported that Jomo Cosmos have been without a win in the GladAfrica Championship and the club's chances of returning to the top flight are becoming slimmer.

With nine games played, Jomo Cosmos has won none, drawn three and lost six matches. Jomo Cosmos are now at the bottom of the GladAfrica Championship standings and will be facing a relegation battle soon if they do not pick up any points.

The club used to be a force to be reckoned with in the PSL but are no longer feared due to a terrible decline. After Jomo Cosmos lost once again in the Championship to JDR Stars at the Tsakane Stadium, fans were frustrated and many think that Jomo Sono should step down as the coach.

