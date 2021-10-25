Lucky Maselesele was laid to rest over the weekend and his daughter said goodbye to him in the most touching way

His daughter expressed that she would miss her father and how much he supported her when she played cricket and soccer

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Isaac Mabotsa says that Maselesele was murdered by people who were actually his friends

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Lucky Maselesele was laid to rest over the weekend and his daughter said some touching words as she bid her father farewell. Maselesele was reportedly killed after he was accused of stealing electrical cables.

The former footballer's funeral was filled with his family and friends. Some of his former teammates were in attendance as they paid their final respects to the player. The service took place at God Never Fails Ministries in Lombardy East, Johannesburg.

Lucky Maselesele's daughter said a touching goodbye to her father at his funeral. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Lucky's daughter, Lethabo Maselesele, who is nine years old, said that she was heartbroken by the way her father passed away, according to the Daily Sun.

"Daddy, I love you so much. I know you love me because you tell me all the time. I'm going to miss your hugs and kisses. I'm going to miss you spoiling me with treats," she said.

The young girl said that she knows there were people out there who do evil things. She added that she would miss her dad and how he supported her when she played sports.

According to KickOff, former Kaizer Chiefs player Isaac Mabotsa says he knows that the people who killed Lucky were his friends.

"No way, people are just creating stories. The story I received was that Lucky and these boys knew each other. He knew who did this to him, they were his friends," said Mabotsa.

Lucky Maselesele was beaten to death and accused of crime

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs player Lucky Maselesele was confirmed dead following a brutal attack last Wednesday evening.

It seems the 41-year-old soccer star had been accused of stealing cables when community members came out in their numbers to deliver their brutal 'mob justice'. The incident took place in the township of Alexandra near Johannesburg.

Police received complaints of community members beating an unidentified man on Wednesday evening. When officers arrived, the perpetrators scattered but police managed to apprehend two suspects, News24 reports.

