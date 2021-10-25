Benni McCarthy is super ecstatic with the fact that his charges have qualified for the group stages of the CAF Champions League

The club is making history in their maiden season in the competition and Benni McCarthy is proud of his players for working hard

AmaZulu will now turn their attention to the DStv Premiership after getting positive results in the Champions League

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

AmaZulu is cruising once again in the world of football after they advanced to the group stages of the CAF Champions League over the weekend. Head coach Benni McCarthy is super proud of his players for not giving up and qualifying for the next round.

Making it to the group stages is making history once again for the KZN club who are playing in the competition for the first time. McCarthy could not contain himself after his club did the most to get to the next stage.

Benni McCarthy and his technical team celebrate as AmaZulu qualifies for the next round. Image: @iDiskiTimes

Source: Twitter

"I hope people will remember us for as long we’re alive because we’re the first team to do things at AmaZulu," said McCarthy according to a report by TimesLIVE.

McCarthy said that the highlight for him was the team spirit that the guys showed on the day. They grabbed a crucial away goal against five-time winners of the Champions League, TP Mazembe.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The coach praised his team mostly for making history and could not hide his joy over the magnificent result which sees AmaZulu live to fight another day, KickOff reports.

"They go into the history books of the club for what they've done today on the football pitch. Against a team who are five-time CAF Champions League champions," said McCarthy.

AmaZulu will now turn their attention to the DStv Premiership where they will be facing Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.

Benni McCarthy previously dragged his players for not playing simple football

Briefly News previously reported that usually when the team wins, it's a moment to rejoice for the coach but not for AmaZulu's Benni McCarthy.

Coach McCarthy was not too thrilled after his charges grabbed all three points against TS Galaxy, stating that his players "overcomplicated" the game.

The task that McCarthy gave his players was easy - he told them to play simple football, but that's not what they did. Even though they got the crucial result they needed, McCarthy was not very happy with how they played the match.

"When you have a job to do, it’s very simple. I don’t understand how many times you have to tell ’ play simple," said McCarthy to SuperSport TV.

Source: Briefly.co.za