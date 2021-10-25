France and Marseille Star Made Lionel Messi Dizzy With Outrageous Turn and Skill

Lionel Messi was in action for full 90 minutes during Paris Saint-Germain’s 0-0 draw with Marseille in a Ligue 1 clash

The superstar was sent dizzy by Dimitri Payet who exhibited tremendous skill to send the legendary Argentine down the turf

The entire fans at the Stade Velodrome loved the moment that sent Messi 'back to Newell's Old Boys'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Marseille forward Dimitri Payet gave Lionel Messi same dose of magical skills during their 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in a Ligue 1 clash, SPORTbible reports.

Messi himself suffered an embarrassment as he was sent to the turf by Payet who exhibited lovely skills during the encounter.

In the 90th minute of the game, Payet playing in front of the home fans at the Stade Velodrome, sent Messi back to Newell's Old Boys with a filthy sequence.

Lionel Messi goes down the turf after being outplayed by Dimitri Payet. Photo: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

The France international knocked the six-time Ballon d'Or winner off the ball and then showed breathtaking skills to outplay the Argentine who went down for a second, SunSport reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He then followed that up by producing a glorious piece of skill to turn Messi and play the ball wide to set up an attack down the right.

Former West Ham man Payet has been in the mood this season, scoring five and assisting four so far.

Pitch invader attempts to grab Messi

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was approached by a Marseille fan who beat the stadium security during the highly entertaining encounter.

The Argentine was in an attacking position when the supporter stormed the pitch to reach him as the match was temporarily stopped.

The fan was hurled off the field with a few minutes left in the game but Marseille could be punished for other incidents during the game.

Objects were thrown at PSG players while attempting to take some of the corner-kicks during the hostile game.

The result meant that PSG remain on top of the Ligue 1 table with seven points clear of Lens as Marseille who have a game at hand stayed in fourth position.

Barcelona desperate to sign Kylian Mbappe

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that Paris Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe will become a free agent next summer after refusing to commit his future to the Paris-based Ligue 1 outfit.

The Frenchman has now been linked with a move to a number of top clubs with Real Madrid leading the race for his signature.

But a twist of the event has now seen Barcelona reportedly showing interest in the teenage FIFA World Cup winner on a free transfer next June despite their huge debt.

Source: Briefly.co.za