AmaZulu Owner Sandile Zungu Promises Huge Challenge in the CAF Champions League

AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu is ready for the challenge in the CAF Champions League and is promising some proper action

The club recently made history by making it into the group stages of the competition and Zungu has promised a war

Benni McCarthy is also thrilled with his players and feels proud to be managing such a passionate bunch

AmaZulu has qualified for the group stages of the CAF Champions League and owner Sandile Zungu is excited for his team to show what they can do. Zungu has promised that AmaZulu will "moer" anyone who is their opposition in the competition.

AmaZulu has made history by making it this far in the competition. They also made history when they finished second in the DStv Premiership last season to be selected to play in the preliminary rounds of the competition.

"If any team approaches AmaZulu with arrogance while trying to undermine us, we will see them coming and we will "moer" them. We will be equally arrogant," Zungu told KickOff.

Zungu says that the pride of the AmaZulu brand is on the line and they will do everything they can to protect it. To him, it's all about defending Usuthu's reputation.

"So if anyone is going to approach AmaZulu with the arrogance of old they will be in for a rude awakening. So we like people who approach us like that, and trust me in fighting for our brand we will not tolerate that kind of arrogant attitude," said Zungu.

Head coach Benni McCarthy has hailed his AmaZulu heroes and hopes that people will remember them for being history makers in African football according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

“We showed unbelievable quality and the team has a strong mentality, and we are delighted to be in charge of these players,” he said.

Benni McCarthy praised his AmaZulu players for progression in the CAF Champions League

Briefly News previously reported that AmaZulu is cruising once again in the world of football after they advanced to the group stages of the CAF Champions League over the weekend.

Head coach Benni McCarthy is super proud of his players for not giving up and qualifying for the next round. Making it to the group stages is making history once again for the KZN club who are playing in the competition for the first time.

McCarthy could not contain himself after his club did the most to get to the next stage.

"I hope people will remember us for as long we’re alive because we’re the first team to do things at AmaZulu," said McCarthy according to a report by TimesLIVE.

