Junior Khanye has come out guns blazing once again and this time he's criticising Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Agay Akumu

Khanye says that Kaizer Chiefs do not have a proper midfield, blasting Agay in the process by saying he's not a footballer

The analyst also believes that Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat's partnership is covering up all the problems in midfield

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Kaizer Chiefs footballer-turned-analyst Junior Khanye is not too convinced by Anthony Agay and believes that Kaizer Chiefs do not have a player in him. Khanye further went on to say that the team does not have a proper midfield.

Khanye thinks that Kaizer Chiefs is struggling to take control of some of the games they play, despite winning some of them. Even though Kaizer Chiefs are coming off the back of two impressive victories, Khanye still thinks that there's work to be done.

Junior Khanye is not very happy with Anthony Agay in the Kaizer Chiefs midfield. Image: @iDiskiTimes, @KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

"Chiefs coach must talk to his midfielders. Alexander Cole is there but for me, Agay is a no. Yes he played today [Sunday] but he is not a footballer," said Khanye, as quoted by iDiskiTV.

Khanye thinks that Kaizer Chiefs is still being dominated in their wins, even when they pick up all three points. He mentioned that he wants to see the club taking more control of the matches that they play, according to a report by Goal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"The fact remains that Chiefs do not have a midfield. I still want to see them building up from the back, creating chances by combining in midfield until the ball gets upfront," said Khanye.

While criticising the Chiefs' midfield, Khanye claims the team's attack, particularly the Khama Billiat-Keagan Dolly partnership, compensated for the shortcomings in the middle. Kaizer Chiefs will face Stellenbosch FC next in the DStv Premiership on 2 November.

Junior Khanye does not agree with Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper rotation

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs player turned analyst Junior Khanye has a lot to say about the decisions Stuart Baxter has been making for the club. According to Khanye, Baxter is struggling to find his feet and the constant changes he's making are not helpful.

Coach Baxter has been switching things up with his team selection and his next moves are quite unpredictable. One thing to note is that the coach has been changing goalkeepers with each match and that is not a good thing, according to Khanye.

"There are good players there. If they had a better selection, things would be better. He just puts players in the wrong positions," he said to iDiskiTimes.

Source: Briefly.co.za