Kaizer Chiefs forward Samir Nurkovic has gone back to Serbia to attend to a family emergency, according to coach Baxter

Nurkovic's father is reportedly ill and Nurkovic will go back to take care of him; he will also continue his rehabilitation

The striker underwent knee surgery recently and will have to fight for his place back into the starting line-up

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has had to return back home because of an emergency. The club confirmed over the weekend that Nurkovic has to attend to his father who is seriously ill. There has been no indication of when he will return from Serbia.

Shortly after Kaizer Chiefs beat SuperSport United 2-1 in the DStv Premiership, head coach Stuart Baxter confirmed that Nurkovic was given permission to travel. The striker recently underwent knee surgery for his troublesome injury problems.

Samir Nurkovic has gone back to Serbia to be with his ill father.

Source: Twitter

According to Soccer Laduma, Baxter expressed that Nurkovic will continue his rehabilitation back home. The club did the same thing when Leonardo Castro got injured, he returned back to Colombia to recover.

Nurkovic is only three weeks into his recovery. He was expected to be out for a total of two months. Baxter said that Nurkovic will have to fight for his place back in the starting lineup when he returns, KickOff reports.

"So, we are allowing that and I think it’s correct and it’s right to do that. When he gets back he’s going to have to fight for his place," he said.

The Kaizer Chiefs striker is said to have a good relationship with his father. Nurkovic has worked for his father in Serbia as a waiter in his restaurant in previous times he has been on the sidelines.

"He casually told me that even though it was hard work, it was good training for both body and mind," said Dejan Simic, who is Nurkovic's agent.

Samir Nurkovic opens up on his recovery process after surgery

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic is on the road to recovery after having surgery on his knee. Nurkovic was told to have surgery by the medical team of the club so that he could start performing well again.

Kaizer Chiefs haven't had the best start to the season and have been struggling to score goals. With Nurkovic being the main man to get on target, his injury will be a big blow for the club, which is simply trying to reclaim their former glory.

Speaking about how he feels about being ruled out for the next two months, Nurkovic told the Amakhosi website that he's just looking forward to rehabilitation.

