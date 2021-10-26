Being granted the position of being a head coach for a club comes with great responsibility and Shaun Bartlett understands that. Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the coach expressed his gratefulness and what his goals are with Cape Town Spurs this season.

Shaun Bartlett has been given the head coach job at GladAfrica Championship side Cape Town Spurs. Bartlett has been earning his stripes as a coach and has had stints at Kaizer Chiefs and most recently TS Galaxy as an assistant.

Now, he finally has the chance to be in charge and has a huge task at hand of bringing Cape Town Spurs to glory. The new head coach gave exclusive comments to Briefly News about what his goals are in his new role.

Shaun Bartlett spoke to Briefly News about his hopes for Cape Town Spurs.

Source: Twitter

Shaun Bartlett used to play for Cape Town Spurs in 1992 and that's where he got his "big break" in football. He is now happy to be back at the club in a different capacity.

"It is always nice to come back to the club where everything started for me but emotions aside, it is about getting this club out of the difficult position it finds itself in and getting up on the league table as quickly as possible," Bartlett told Briefly News.

Formerly known as Ajax Cape Town, the club is currently 14th in the GladAfrica Championship league standings and have only won one game so far this season. Bartlett has some serious goals about succeeding at the club.

"The goal is to have success and that means fighting for every win and get promotion to the PSL. We know it will not be easy but possible with the hard work that will be put in," said Bartlett.

