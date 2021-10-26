Kaizer Chiefs manager Stuart Baxter says two of his strikers, Leonardo Castro and Dumisani Zuma, are closing in on full fitness

The two hitmen, Castro and Zuma, spent months on the sidelines as they nursed long-term injuries but are close to making their return

Baxter’s men are on a short break and will return to action on 2 November against Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has confirmed that two of his key players in the form of Leonardo Castro and Dumisani Zuma are close to making their return to full fitness.

The two Amakhosi hitmen are currently undergoing recovery as they returned to training following lengthy spells on the sidelines. The English man said he is waiting for the two lethal strikers to reach their full fitness for them to be available for selection.

As the Soweto bigshots are without Samir Nurkovic who has returned home in Serbia to be with his ailing father, Zuma and Castro’s return could come as a huge relief for the club.

Stuart Baxter confirms the return of Leonardo Castro and Dumisani Zuma

As quoted by The South African, Baxter provided an update on the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic campaigners. He said:

“Soon, I’ll be telling you it’s quicker to count the fit players than the injured players. I think the closest is Dumi and Leo Castro, they’re in full training but they’ve got to get themselves match fit, so we are waiting for them.”

The Colombian player spent months on the stands and the club also allowed him to head back home to ensure he fully recovers from his long term injury as he was operated on. At the same time, Zuma was an absentee for five months as he was on the mend for a knee injury.

On the other hand, Baxter also heaped praise on Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat as well Bernard Parker who are enjoying fine form for the club, saying they will make things difficult for Castro and Nurkovic. He said as per SowetanLive:

“It’s going to be difficult for Samir…he may take the role Bernard has, for example. That’s the one he could be competing for, while Leo could be competing for the one Khama has... Samir has been allowed to go home to be with his seriously ill father and he’s getting his rehab there.”

Samir Nurkovic heads home, released by Stuart Baxter to take care of family emergency

Still on Chiefs, Briefly News recently reported that Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic has had to return back home because of an emergency.

The club confirmed over the weekend that Nurkovic has to attend to his father who is seriously ill. There has been no indication of when he will return from Serbia.

Shortly after Kaizer Chiefs beat SuperSport United 2-1 in the DStv Premiership, head coach Stuart Baxter confirmed that Nurkovic was given permission to travel.

According to Soccer Laduma, Baxter expressed that Nurkovic will continue his rehabilitation back home. The club did the same thing when Leonardo Castro got injured, he returned back to Colombia to recover.

