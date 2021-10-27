At Last: Percy Tau Set to Finally Make His Long Awaited Debut for Al Ahly

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau is expected to finally make his debut for Al Ahly today in the Egyptian Premier League

Tau moved to Al Ahly to get more playing time as he wasn't getting his time to shine for Brighton & Hove Albion

Pitso Mosimane is currently under pressure to bring the league title back to Al Ahly after they lost it last season

Percy Tau is set to make his debut for Al Ahly since signing for the club at the end of the transfer window. Tau had been frustrated with his time at Brighton & Hove Albion and needed some more playing time. Pitso Mosimane came to the rescue and signed the forward to his team.

Tau was included in Pitso Mosimane's 21-man squad for their opening league encounter against Ismaily SC. Taking to Twitter, the club shared the squad and captioned their post: "Spotting a new name", to show that Percy Tau had finally been included.

Percy Tau will finally get his time to shine in Al Ahly colours. Image: @percymuzitau22

Percy Tau has also been included in Bafana Bafana's squad for their final two matches in the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana and Zimbabwe according to The South African. Tau had previously been out of international duty because of injury.

All of Al Ahly's new signings, including Percy Tau, Luis Miquissone, Hossam Hassan, and Ahmed Abdelkader, are expected to make their league debuts according to Egyptian football publication KingFut.

Tau will be hoping that things will be different at Al Ahly and that he will make an impact. He previously stated that he left Brighton because he saw no point in spending his career sitting on the bench.

Al Ahly will also be looking to win the league this time around, after missing out last season. Pitso Mosimane has been under pressure to deliver the desired results.

Pitso Mosimane says Brighton & Hove did not respect Percy Tau

Briefly News previously reported that Pitso Mosimane, the coach of Al Ahly, has refuted suggestions that Percy Tau's move to Egypt is a step back in his career.

Tau moved to Al Ahly from Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premiership, but his decision was welcomed with a lot of criticism from some who dubbed it a "step back" in his career. Mosimane, on the other hand, does not think this to be the case.

"It’s been four years since Tau left South Africa and he hasn’t played the same way he used to play here, and I don’t think Brighton gave him the respect he deserves," said Mosimane in an interview with Radio 2000.

