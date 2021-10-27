George Lebese is showing off the luxy part of his life again and this time it's with his outfit. The professional balker was spotted wearing Gucci from head to toe on Instagram, in an outfit that's worth a whopping R13 000. Briefly News takes a look at how much each item is worth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

George Lebese is serving fashion goals on social media once again and this time he's rocking Gucci from head to toe. The former Kaizer Chiefs baller is still without a club but he's not letting that get to him.

Lebese's fashion sense inspires many South Africans and he's turned into a real style icon. Not only was Lebese looking good but his wife Melba was next to him, wearing her own matching Gucci outfit. It looked like the pair was on a date, they looked great while doing it.

George Lebese is currently living his best life and flexing on Instagram. Image: @gl_ _17

Source: Instagram

The Gucci boutique T-shirt Lebese is wearing is worth R6 300 according to KickOff. On his head, the midfielder was wearing a Gucci reversible bucket hat which is worth R4 000. The star was also wearing Gucci Ace GG Supreme Embroidered Bee Sneakers which are worth R3 599.

This takes the total of his outfit up to a whopping R13 000. The former SuperSport United baller is no stranger to the soft life and was recently on a vacation to the Maldives. He looked to be having a good time, possibly de-stressing from not having signed to a football club.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

George Lebese is loving his life of luxury and is also gearing up to start his own clothing line. If his current style is anything to go by, it will surely be a good one.

Georgbe Lebese goes on holiday with his wife Melba in the Maldives

Briefly News previously reported that George Lebese is celebrating his anniversary with his beautiful wife Melba Nkosi Lebese and they are having a chilled baecation in the Maldives.

The pair have been sharing Instagram stories of the activities they've been doing together and it looks like they are having a fun time. George Lebese has been out of action in football for some time now and has been struggling to find a club to play for.

After an unsuccessful trial at Swallows FC, Lebese remains a free agent and his future is still unknown. A vacation is a good way to block the noise and that's what the baller appears to be doing.

Source: Briefly.co.za