Itumeleng Khune is loving being a father to two girls and is doing it with his lovely wife Sphelele by his side

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper is grateful to be raising his daughters in a household full of unconditional love

Mzansi social media users took to the comments section to show the Khune family some love and send major blessings

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Itumeleng Khune is a girl dad and he loves it. The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper recently took to social media to show off his beautiful family and left Mzansi with all the feels. The star baller is proud of his little family and captioned his post:

"I just love how our daughters admire our love for one another @laaylaymak."

Tagging his lovely wife in the snap, Khune made it known that the love he has for her has no bounds. The pair look absolutely in love as they have fun with their growing family. If there's one thing that Mzansi loves, it's a power couple.

Mzansi social media users were loving the post and just how much the pair suit each other. They also love their daughters and how the Khunes are raising them. Check out some of the reactions below:

bontlemokaleng said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Yes please @itukhune @laaylaymak love always wins."

blackvreka commented:

"2 centimetres shorts. Ke summer ngwenya."

teekay5378 said:

"Ukhululekile manje Khune. God bless you and your family."

mamagohle commented:

"Beautiful family captain my captain."

buthebelele_shenge said:

"God bless you man and your beautiful family."

jessica_charisma commented:

"Beautiful family. I love you so much guys."

Itumeleng Khune and his wife are raising their daughters in a household of love. Image: @itukhune32

Source: Instagram

Sphelele shows off new luxury BMW ride on social media

Briefly News previously reported that Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, is a woman of taste and luxurious living and that comes to the fore as she was spotted receiving a BMW SUV vehicle.

Sphelele was on holiday in KwaZulu-Natal and also thanked the car dealership for treating her family to a five-star vacation. Makhunga penned a sweet message on social media where she also credited her sister Nomfundo, who also ensured her family drove in style while on holiday.

Makhunga has posted a snap carrying flowers and accompanied by a man from Richards Bay BMW. The Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana veteran's wife is now receiving supportive reactions from her viral images.

Source: Briefly.co.za