Bongani Ndulula was once a force to be reckoned with but has been without a football club since 2017

The striker still has hope that he will find a club and was once a key part of the Bafana Bafana squad in 2015

Even having played for both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, Ndulula is struggling to get back to professional football

Football is a cutthroat industry and sometimes it's hard for players to find a club. This is especially the case when a player has been out of professional action for a while. Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs player Bongani Ndulula is still looking for a club and hopes he will find one soon.

The baller has been without a club since 2017 and his last stint was for Chippa United. Ndulula started his career with Bloemfontein Celtic, where he became a household name. He was eventually poached by Orlando Pirates and that's where his career took off.

Bongani Ndulula has not played professionally since being released by Chippa United in 2017. Image: @KickOffMagazine

Source: Twitter

Despite having a polished CV having played for top teams in Mzansi, Ndulula has been struggling to get back into action according to The Citizen. He has had trials in both the GladAfrica Championship and the DStv Premiership.

"He has attended many trials, but he got turned down at all of them," said a source close to the player according to a report by The South African.

The player was once former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba's go-to man and played in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. As the player nears his 32nd birthday, he still has hope that he can get back to playing professionally once again.

George Lebese's trial at Swallows did not succeed, still looking for a club

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that George Lebese is unfortunately still not tied to any football club and his trial at Swallows FC didn't go according to plan.

The player had to return to South Africa after playing in the US due to Covid-19 and hasn't been able to find a new place to play his football. In an effort to get back to the football playing scene in Mzansi, Lebese decided to go on trial at Swallows FC.

He had been training with the club for some time and coach Brandon Truter said that he would be monitoring his progress before making a decision. A decision was made eventually and Swallows decided not to give Lebese a contract with the club.

