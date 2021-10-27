Keagan Dolly: Getting Up Close and Personal, Player Profile and Football Career

Making an immediate impact since joining Kaizer Chiefs, Keagan Dolly is a topic hot in the Mzansi football-watching world. Briefly News compiled a profile on the player and takes a deeper look into how he started his career. We also dive deeper into his style of play.

Kaizer Chiefs creative midfielder Keagan Dolly is hot property right now and has been grabbing the attention of many in the DStv Premiership. The star player recently returned from playing in France and is looking like a force to be reckoned with.

Briefly News takes a look at Keagan Dolly's profile, how he started his career in football and his unique style of play.

Early life and football upbringing

Keagan Dolly grew up in Westbury, Johannesburg and played football at a club called Arsenal until he moved to the School of Excellence. While he was there, Dolly was spotted by Mamelodi Sundowns and climbed up the youth ranks.

After a successful spell, he signed for Ajax Cape Town. He then returned to Mamelodi Sundowns after impressing at Ajax, leading to the club buying him back according to Wikipedia. He joined Montepellier SC in France in 2017 and had a stint there until he returned to South Africa in 2021.

Dolly currently plays for Kaizer Chiefs. He has impressed so far and earned himself a call up back to the Bafana Bafana squad according to a report by BusinessDay.

Keagan Dolly's attacking style of play

Dolly is an attacking player and boasts a lot of creativity. He is a left-footed player and can play on either the wing or central midfield. Steven Pienaar has also tipped Dolly to become one of the best players South Africa has produced.

