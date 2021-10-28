Koeman Kicked Out As Barcelona Manager Shortly After Loss to Rayo Vallecano

Ronald Koeman has been relieved of his duties as Barcelona boss after the club's 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano

The 58-year-old has spent 14 months at the club winning the Copa del Rey and a third-place finish in the Spanish top-flight division

Barcelona have now slipped to ninth position on the league standing registering four wins, three losses and three draws

Ronald Koeman has been shown the door as Barcelona boss following poor strings of results this season, Sky Sports, Euro Sport.

Barca's season so far

The Dutch gaffer suffered another embarrassing defeat to Rayo Vallecano in their week 11 La Liga fixture, losing by 1-0.

La Blaugrana lost their fourth game in six matches in all competitions and the club believe it is time to let Koeman off the hook.

The 58-year-old spent 14 months at the Camp Nou and could only win the Copa del Rey last season as well as finishing third in the league.

The departure of Lionel Messi during the summer has affected the club as they are also struggling in the Champions League with just one win from three matches.

Barca are currently in ninth position, having played one game less but have lost three and drawn the same number of matches.

What Koeman said after Rayo's loss

After the defeat to Rayo, Koeman said:

"It [Barcelona's league position] says we're not well.

"The team has lost balance in the squad, lost very effective players, which shows. In recent years other clubs have strengthened every season and we haven't, which also shows."

