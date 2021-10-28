Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to be holding the strings together between Man United star and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Reports claim that players have turned against the Norwegian manager after the team lost to Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams

The Red Devils will square off against Tottenham in a must-win game for Solskjaer if he is to remain boss at United

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keeping sanity in Man United's dressing room after their scandalous 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford, The Sun.

Reports from Manchester Evening News claim Ronaldo has urged his teammates to focus on the match ahead at north London against Tottenham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given another chance to prove himself against Spurs or be kicked out as manager of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly holding his teammates and Man United manager Solskjaer together after loss to Liverpool. Photo by Mathew Peters

Source: UGC

The story going on behind the scenes

The Norwegian boss and Red Devils players clashed in a meeting after the defeat to Reds as members of the squad aired their views.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It is understood that players have been aggrieved with Solskjaer when United lost 4-2 to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

And the loss to Jurgen Klopp's side escalated the feud between all the parties involved and Ronaldo has stepped to maintain peace in the squad.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner believes United can bounce back with a win at Tottenham if they all work together as a team.

There have been issues surrounding the team since the appointment of Solskjaer one of which was making Harry Maguire captain, Times.

Another player claimed players are not making enough commitment in training while some believe Solskjaer is not giving fringe players enough opportunity.

Fans accuse Ronaldo of disrespecting Solskjaer during Liverpool game

Meanwhile, Briefly News had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has been accused of making offensive gestures at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he scored the third goal, The Sun, Mirror.

United were 4-0 down at half-time in their blockbuster encounter with the biggest Premier League rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

According to Mirror, Ronaldo was pointing in all directions in an unusual manner and some United faithful believe it was a dig at Solskjaer.

Paul Scholes dragged for chewing daughter's toenails

Paul Scholes has been a subject of mockery on social media after his daughter posted a video of him chewing her toenails, The Sun, Daily Mail.

The Champions League winner with the Red Devils appeared to be giving his daughter a foot rub - while nibbling on her big toe.

The gesture was not seen by Alicia's 62,000 followers on Instagram as a form of fatherly love as her fans dragged the former Man United legend.

Source: Briefly.co.za