Sekhukhune United Grabs All 3 Points, AmaZulu's League Woes Continue

Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu did not get the win against Sekhukhune United and they continue to battle in the league

Despite doing well in the CAF Champions League, AmaZulu have been having a hard time picking up league wins

Benni McCarthy was not too upset by his team's performance and said that they could've lost by even more goals

Expectations are high for AmaZulu FC after finishing second in the DStv Premiership last season but this time around, things are not so easy in the league. Sekhukhune United beat Benni McCarthy's charges 2-0 at Ellis Park, grabbing all three points that were up for grabs.

Usuthu were looking like they still needed recovery time from their CAF Champions League heroics. The Wednesday evening match meant that Sekhukhune are now with three wins in a row and the club moved to fourth position on the log.

Sekhukhune United have three wins in a row after beating AmaZulu 2-0. Image: @AmaZuluFootball

Despite getting a red card in the 69th minute, Sekhukhune held onto the three points and AmaZulu were not able to capitalise on the advantage according to KickOff. This result will be frustrating for AmaZulu who have not been able to recreate their previous season so far.

Benni McCarthy spoke to SuperSport TV after the match and was not too cut up about the result, stating that the club should be happy that they only lost the match by goals.

"We had to get a hammering. That's how bad it was but we take it and move on. I think we have some lessons to learn and hopefully from now on we can prepare ourselves better when we go to camp," said the AmaZulu head coach.

AmaZulu's next match will be against Marumo Gallants on 3 November. The kick-off is at 15:30.

Sandile Zungu promises CAF Champions League challenge

Briefly News previously reported that AmaZulu has qualified for the group stages of the CAF Champions League and owner Sandile Zungu is excited for his team to show what they can do. Zungu has promised that AmaZulu will "moer" anyone who is their opposition in the competition.

AmaZulu has made history by making it this far in the competition. They also made history when they finished second in the DStv Premiership last season to be selected to play in the preliminary rounds of the competition.

"If any team approaches AmaZulu with arrogance while trying to undermine us, we will see them coming and we will "moer" them. We will be equally arrogant," Zungu told KickOff.

Source: Briefly.co.za