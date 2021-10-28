Barcelona Name New Manager After Ronald Koeman Dismissal

Sergi Barjuan will be in charge of Barcelona's first team until a substantive appointment is made

A former Barcelona player, Sergi has been managing the club's B team

Nou Camp legend Xavi has already been touted as a possible permanent replacemant for Koeman

Barcelona have confirmed the appointment of Sergi Barjuan as the interim manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Sergi Barjuan will be in charge of Barcelona until a substantive appointment is made. Image: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso.

Source: Getty Images

Koeman was shown the door on Wednesday, October 27, shortly after Barca's 1-0 shocking defeat to Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga.

The disappointing result left the Catalan club in ninth on the standings with 15 points from 10 matches.

According to The Sun, Nou Camp legend Xavi is primed to take over permanently once Barca reach a deal with Al-Sadd who the former player is currently managing.

However, B team boss Barjuan has been named caretaker boss in the meantime, with Barcelona revealing his tenancy will end immediately a permanent replacement is announced.

"Barcelona hereby announces that Sergi Barjuan, the current coach of Barca B, shall be taking provisional charge of the technical management of the senior squad," Barcelona said in a statement.

"His interim position as first-team head coach shall end as soon as the club has hired a full-time head coach to replace the dismissed Ronald Koeman," the statement added.

Barjuan spent 14 years with the La Liga giants as a player, working through the youth ranks before cracking his way into the senior team.

He went on to make 382 appearances for the club before winding his career with rivals Atletico Madrid.

He has previously managed Barcelona's youth teams before taking charge at Almeria and Mallorca.

He would later in 2019 make a return to Camp Nou after he was appointed team B's manager.

