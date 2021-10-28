PSG Star Neymar Reveals Main Reason He Is Excited to Play Along With Messi Again

Neymar has stated that he ready to re-write history with Lionel Messi by winning the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain

The Brazilian international added that he is looking forward to winning the competition with his bestfriend just like they did with Barcelona

Messi joined OSG in the summer from the Camp Nou and has scored three goals in this season's Champions League

Neymar and Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian has revealed that his focus is to win the Champions League with Lionel Messi.

The duo were a formidable force with Barcelona and lifted the trophy in 2015 and Neymar wants a repeat of that feat with the Ligue 1 side.

The 29-year-old was unlucky in the 2020 edition of the competition where PSG narrowly lost to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

Neymar he is excited to play along with Messi again and hopes to win the Champions League with PSG. Image: Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport

What Neymar said about Messi

However, the former Santos star has put all of the past behind and is looking to make it happen following the arrival of Messi to Parc des Princes.

Neymar told Euro Sport:

"I am very happy and satisfied for having Messi at PSG. Nit only is he a football idol, he's a top player and a genius. He is also my friend.

"And when you have fried by your side, your daily life is lighter and quieter.

"We hope to make history together like we did at Barcelona."

Messi's season in the Champions League and Ligue 1 with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have gone seven points clear on the Ligue 1 table with Neymar and Messi playing a key role for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Messi is yet to score his first goal for the Parisians in the French league but has netted three in the Champions League. One against Man City and a brace in the win over RB Leipzig.

