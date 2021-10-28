Spanish football legend Xavi Hernandez seems to be getting ready for his new role as the next Barcelona manager

The former midfielder already has two players he hopes to complete their transfers the moment he assumes his job at Camp Nou

Ex-Liverpool star Sterling and Jules Kounde are Xavi's first transfer targets the moment he becomes the new Catalan boss

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Xavi Hernandez has reportedly named Raheem Sterling and Jules Kounde as the first set of players he will sign when he takes over at Barcelona.

The 41-year-old has been tipped to become the Catalans next manager following the departure of former boss Ronald Koeman.

Barca decided to relieve the Dutchman of his duties at Camp Nou after their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, October 27.

Xavi Hernandez speaking at an event staged in his name in Barcelona in June 2021. Image: Miquel Benitez

Source: Getty Images

The defeat left the Blaugrana on the ninth position with 15 points from 10 top flight appearances - six points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Xavi however doesn't want to waste anytime as the legendary midfielder is hoping to complete his first two signings after assuming his new role at his boyhood club.

What Xavi Hernandez said

Sterling may be opened to the move having already hinted that he wants to leave Manchester City in the wake of Pep Guardiola's rotation. The England forward was said to have been quoted in October by SunSport saying:

"If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time, I would be open to it. Football is the most important thing to me — challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well.

Barcelona will hope to bounce back to winning ways this weekend when they host Alaves having lost their last two league games to Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

Koeman kicked out as Barcelona manager shortly after loss to Rayo Vallecano

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Ronald Koeman has been shown the door as Barcelona boss following poor strings of results this season, Sky Sports, Euro Sport.

The Dutch gaffer suffered another embarrassing defeat to Rayo Vallecano in their week 11 La Liga fixture, losing by 1-0.

La Blaugrana lost their fourth game in six matches in all competitions and the club believe it is time to let Koeman off the hook.

The 58-year-old spent 14 months at the Camp Nou and could only win the Copa del Rey last season as well as finishing third in the league.

The departure of Lionel Messi during the summer has affected the club as they are also struggling in the Champions League with just one win from three matches.

Source: Briefly.co.za