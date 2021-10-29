Daniel Kretinsky is closing in on fully acquiring English Premier League club West Ham United according to several sources

The Czech Republic businessman who owns large stakes in Royal Mail and Sainsbury's is interested in investing in a football club

A possible takeover could mean that the reign of David Sullivan and David Gold's could be over in about a decade

Reports have it that top businessman Daniel Kretinsky is already in advanced talks with Premier League club West Ham United over a deal which would value the club at over £600m, Daily Mail reports.

The Czech billionaire who owns large stakes in Royal Mail and Sainsbury's has now formally negotiated a possible move to acquire West Ham.

David Sullivan and David Gold's era of control could be over anytime soon if the deal pulls through as Kretinsky is desperately interested in purchasing a shareholding, said to be at 27 per cent.

Daniel Kretinsky on the verge of acquiring West ham United. Photo: Joel Saget

Source: Getty Images

It will now take the club's value to above £600million, as sources say that negotiations have been ongoing for months and they are gradually reaching a logical conclusion.

The transaction is said to include an option which will allow Kretinski take control of the club in the near future according to Football.London.

Such idea will see the businessman take charge of the club from Sullivan and Gold, who currently own around 86 per cent of West Ham between themselves.

The two British businessmen have been open to selling a stake in the club for a significant period of time and have been approached by a number of interested parties over the past two years - though a number have been put off by the £700million valuation.

