Djibril Cisse has stated clearly that Lionel Messi will need time to adapt before clicking at Paris Saint-Germain

Fans of the French giants are currently worried about Lionel Messi's lack of goals in the League since he joined

Lionel Messi is known for scoring incredible goals most especially when he was playing for Barcelona

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Djibril Cisse has urged Paris Saint-Germain fans that they will have to give Lionel Messi some time to adapt to life in France following his stunning move for Barcelona this summer.

The arrival of Lionel Messi this summer to Paris Saint-Germain was a big one for the club's fans considering the level of the Argentine and what he did at Barcelona before his departure.

There is no doubt about the fact that Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers on earth considering the records and goals he has scored as a forward.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Tnani Badreddine

Source: UGC

However, things have not been rosy for the Argentine so far this season at Paris Saint-Germain as Lionel Messi has not been able to score any goal or assist in League games.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Argentine has done well though in the Champions League netting three goals, but he is struggling in the League.

According to the report in the Daily Mail, Djibril Cisse explained that the Argentine has for the past 20 years been playing and living in Spain and he needs time to adapt.

Djibril Cisse's reaction about Lionel Messi

''Messi's problem, if we can speak of a problem, is that he's a human being. He has emotions. He has lifestyle habits. For more than twenty years, he was in his element, in Barcelona.

''And there, we take him, we put him in another environment and we say to him: 'Go ahead, perform.' But he changed his life. His family has changed their life. We must give him time to adapt, even if his name is Messi.''

PSG Star Neymar Reveals Main Reason he is Excited to Play Alongside Messi again

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Neymar and Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian revealed that his focus is to win the Champions League with Lionel Messi.

The duo was a formidable force with Barcelona and lifted the trophy in 2015 and Neymar wants a repeat of that feat with the Ligue 1 side.

The 29-year-old was unlucky in the 2020 edition of the competition where PSG narrowly lost to eventual winners Bayern Munich.

However, the former Santos star has put all of the past behind and is looking to make it happen following the arrival of Messi to Parc des Princes.

Source: Briefly.co.za