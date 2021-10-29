Cristian Romero has explained that Lionel Messi is the greatest player on earth hailing him as football god

Lionel Messi who is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain is not finding things rosy this term in the League

Romero who plays for Tottenham was among the Argentine players that beat Brazil in the final of the 2020 Copa America

Cristian Romero has given his honest opinion about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hailing his fellow countryman as the best footballer on earth ahead of his side's clash against Man Utd.

For more than 10 years now, there have been talks over who is the best between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with fans of these two stars always engaging in debates and arguments.

Lionel Messi currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain having joined the club from Barcelona this summer while Cristiano Ronaldo made a stunning return to Manchester United.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Cristian Romero and Cristiano Ronaldo were teammates at Juventus and him and Lionel Messi are teammates at the Argentina national team.

According to the report on Sportskeeda, Cristian Romero explained that he is happy to be Lionel Messi's teammate stressing that the Argentine is a football god.

Cristian Romero's reaction about Lionel Messi

"Messi is not just a great player, he is an absolute god in football. And I think it’s not just me saying that.

''Anyone who knows football, who knows Messi, will say the same thing. To have the opportunity to play with him is amazing, but also to share a dressing room with him is just incredible. We all know what a great guy he is as a footballer, of course. But as a person, he is someone I admire so much."

