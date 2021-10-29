Kaizer Chiefs central midfielder Sabelo Radebe has defied the odds and just bagged a qualification to boost his academic ambitions

Radebe recently graduated with a qualification and he’s also one of the most gifted players for the Soweto giants, Chiefs

South Africans are the Amakhosi player in celebrating his major achievement as his photo is going viral on social media

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sabelo Radebe is an inspiration to his peers on and off the field of play after bagging an educational qualification. The young footballer is currently contracted with the Soweto giants and he is being described as the one for the future.

According to a local social media account holder, Radebe is balancing his football career with his studies and has just reaped the rewards of hard work.

In a viral snap on Twitter, @SihleGeneral10 has praised the Amakhosi baller for his latest achievement. The Twitter user captioned the snap of the 21-year-old Soweto-born player:

“The power of education is immense and colourful... Congratulations and well done to @SabeloRadebe_10 we are proud and inspired by this young man, Quba Mthimkhulu, Bhungane @KaizerChiefs.”

A Kaizer Chiefs player Sabelo Radebe is an inspiration. Image: SihleGeneral10/Twitter/Sabelo_Radebe10/Instagram

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@ZanekleJel said:

“Smart boy... Congratulations @SabeloRadebe_10.”

@SihleGeneral10 said:

“The smiling assassin.”

@Msemosa said:

“He is forever smiling/laughing! Congratulations to him.”

@Mambadvonga said:

“I'll show this to my younger brother, he loves soccer and he keeps insisting that education is no need.”

@TakuraChamuka said:

“I truly love this, inspiring to youngsters. Education+talent = sustainable wealth! Well done, smiling assassin!”

@Yoleka_Ntuli said:

“Congratulations to him bakithi well done ngempela.”

@MBPH21 said:

“Au Bibo, Bibo, Bibo.”

