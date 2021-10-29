Orlando Pirates Fans React to Frustrating Winless Streak: "Pirates Is Weak"

Orlando Pirates fans took to social media to complain about how the team has been performing in the league lately

The fans are not impressed after the club failed to win another game in the DStv Premiership, making it four in a row

Bucs loyal fans are hoping for better days as the club continues to fight another day in the Premier Soccer League

Orlando Pirates have had a bit of a frustrating time lately and haven't been able to bag a win in the DStv Premiership in the last four games. Their last victory came against Chippa United, where an impressive display saw them winning the game 3-1 back in September.

The Bucs' latest draw against Royal AM means that they have gone the whole month without winning in the DStv Premiership. The club has been collecting mostly draws and the fans are beginning to get impatient with how things are going.

Being one of the Soweto giants clubs and part of the "big three", expectations are high for Orlando Pirates and their fans expect way more from them. After their latest draw, the fans took to social media to discuss how they felt. Check out some of the reactions below:

@KagisoDaX said:

"Pirates is weak, average, playing for the sake of honouring the fixture. From chairman, management, coaching to players everything is damaged beyond repair."

@Dropzone78000 commented:

"Gone are the days Orlando Pirates was a big team we are weak weak weak weak weak, we are just an ordinary team."

@sk_gee said:

"Orlando Pirates coaches are mad what was the purpose of playing Makgaka today?"

@MthokoMbambo commented:

"Very useless, why the management didn't buy a goalkeeper before the start of a new season? Mako Mabaso & Shandu a big no."

@Mzi_Sitha said:

"I can't believe I fall asleep during the game just woke up now."

Royal AM boss John Maduka is happy with a draw

Briefly News previously reported that Royal AM coach John Maduka is okay with his team having played to a draw at the Orlando Stadium against Orlando Pirates. A win is obviously what both teams would've wanted but the spoils were shared in the DStv Premiership clash.

Royal AM have brought a lot of flair to the PSL since their dramatic arrival and even had the pleasure of beating Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs 4-0. Expectations were high as they took on Orlando Pirates but they were only able to leave with a point.

"We wanted to take more charge of the game, remember we're playing away from home, there's pressure, so you try to be cautious, you don't just go all out," said Maduka on SuperSport TV.

