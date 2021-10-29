Willard Katsande Declares Himself "Businessman" After Scoring Against AmaZulu

Scoring your first goal for a new club is exciting and Willard Katsande is buzzing after doing so for Sekhukhune United

The former Kaizer Chiefs player called himself a "businessman" after scoring and is happy to please the club hierarchy

Katsande has also warned his teammates to not get too excited over their good run recently because the season is long

Sekhukhune United star Willard Katsande is buzzing after scoring his first goal for the club against AmaZulu. The DStv Premiership clash was a mouthwatering one with Sekhukhune in decent form and AmaZulu looking to improve their league run.

Katsande scored his first goal for Sekhukhune and was delighted with himself, the team won the game 2-0 with a goal from Chibuike Ohizu sealing the deal. They were dealt with a blow later in the game with a red card but they held on until the end of the match to collect all three points.

Willard Katsande has opened his account for Sekhukhune United and is thrilled. Image: @SunSportSA

Sekhukhune's result sees them move up to fourth place in the DStv Premiership and Katsande has warned his teammates to not get complacent as they still have a long way to go before the season ends according to The Citizen.

"The most important thing is that I am a businessman, I have to give all for the bosses and the team. And here we are, we managed to win our third game in a row," said Katsande.

Meanwhile, SowetanLIVE reports that Willard Katsande opened up about his career and stated that poverty motivated him to make it to where he is today.

“I knew where I was coming from. It is not easy to stay in a shack, it is not easy not to have school fees and go to school barefoot and eat one meal a day. When I was not playing at the beginning of my career at Chiefs, I told myself to keep working," he said.

Source: Briefly.co.za