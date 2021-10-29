Wanted Teboho Mokoena Speaks About His Future and Preferred Football Destination

Teboho Mokoena is not too concerned with being a transfer target in South Africa and wants to take his career to Europe

The Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs target has high hopes for his future, saying he only wants to be happy

The developments might be bad news for the clubs that want him and Mokoena is worth a staggering R21 million

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

SuperSport United player Teboho Mokoena is a huge target for Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs. Mokoena is also a regular feature in Bafana Bafana colours and this has led to him becoming a highly sought-after player in the top-flight.

While most players would be delighted with being offered a contract at a big South African club, Mokoena has other intentions for his career. Speaking about what his next destination will be, Mokeona mentioned something unexpected but also understandable.

Teboho Mokoena wants to go to Europe, which might be bad news for the clubs that want him. Image: @13Uwais

Source: Twitter

"If it happens, the first target is to go and play overseas. Anywhere would be fine. As long as I’m happy and enjoying myself, I don’t mind. It will be a step forward for me. It’s something I’m thinking about going forward," he told SowetanLIVE.

SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews recently let up and said that they would be willing to let go of Mokoena for the right price according to The South African. This statement may have given hope to both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns but Mokeona has other plans.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The star is looking for a move to Europe if he leaves and is not too concerned with being a target for both those teams. Mokoena is worth R21 million currently and is on a contract that runs until 2023 with SuperSport United.

This means that if the clubs are looking to make a bid, they have to dig deep into their pockets to bag the player.

Teboho Mokoena super proud to play for Bafana Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that Teboho Mokoena has high hopes for Bafana Bafana and is super proud to be representing his country. The squad recently got a crucial win over Ethiopia, which puts them in pole position to get to the next round of qualifying stages.

Mokoena scored Bafana Bafana's first goal in a 3-1 victory at the Bahir Dar Stadium to keep them atop Group G in their bid to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Mokoena spoke after Saturday's crucial match about what it means to him to wear the Bafana Bafana jersey.

"Every time I get a call-up it's always an honour and privilege to represent my country. I'm very honoured to be here and it's the proudest moment of my life to represent my country," said Mokoena according to KickOff.

Source: Briefly.co.za