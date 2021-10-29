Superstar winger Deon Hotto turns 31 today and Briefly News celebrates by providing information about the player's interesting background. Hotto's story is somewhat a "rags to riches" journey and he's now playing in the big leagues for Orlando Pirates.

Orlando Pirates star Deon Hotto is turning 31 years old today and Briefly News takes a look at his journey through football. He started from humble beginnings but eventually turned himself into a household name in African football.

The start to Deon Hotto's football career

Deon Hotto used to play football as a hobby back home in Namibia. He used to hold a day jobs to get by but eventually moved and took a trip to KZN to sign a contract with Lamontville Golden Arrows at the age 24. He was an electrician and groundsman at the time.

Deon Hotto came from humble beginnings to make a big name out of himself. Image: @deonhotto

Source: Twitter

Hotto played football back home for clubs named Swakopmund FC, Blue Boys and African Stars. The talented player did not stay there for long according to The South African. He would eventually find his feet in Bloemfontein and Johannesburg.

Deon Hotto shines bright for Celtic and Bidvest Wits, Orlando Pirates comes calling

Hotto moved to Bloemfontein Celtic in 2016 but eventually caught the attention of Gavin Hunt, who signed him to the now-defunct Bidvest Wits. He had a memorable time at Wits, bagging 15 goals and 21 assists and that's when he caught the attention of Soweto club, Orlando Pirates.

He moved to the Buccaneers in September 2020 and was proud of having made it that far in his career. Hotto currently has one goal and two assists in the season so far and will be hoping to grab more as the season progresses.

